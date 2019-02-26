Would you eat it? King Cake Popcorn!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
The flavors of king cake and popcorn are a winning combo in Test Kitchen Taylor's addictive recipe!
King Cake Popcorn
1 bag popped popcorn
3 tbsp butter
1/4 cup sugar
1 tbsp water
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon ground
1/4 tsp salt
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Place popcorn in a large bowl.
In a saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add the sugar, water, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt
Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved.
Pour butter mixture over popcorn; toss and mix with a spoon till popcorn is fully coated.
Transfer coated popcorn onto the baking tray.
Bake in the oven, uncovered, at 300°F for 10 minutes.
Once out of the oven, break up into separate pieces.
Top with icing and colored sprinkles.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!