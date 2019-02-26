Would you eat it? King Cake Popcorn!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

The flavors of king cake and popcorn are a winning combo in Test Kitchen Taylor's addictive recipe!

King Cake Popcorn

1 bag popped popcorn

3 tbsp butter

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp water

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon ground

1/4 tsp salt

Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Place popcorn in a large bowl.

In a saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add the sugar, water, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt

Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved.

Pour butter mixture over popcorn; toss and mix with a spoon till popcorn is fully coated.

Transfer coated popcorn onto the baking tray.

Bake in the oven, uncovered, at 300°F for 10 minutes.

Once out of the oven, break up into separate pieces.

Top with icing and colored sprinkles.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!