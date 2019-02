The playoffs can produce those “fire marshal” games, and that was the case Tuesday night in Luling.

Police turned away patrons at the door as an overflow crowd watched Thibodaux rally to defeat Hahnville, 70-68. The Tigers advanced to the 5A quarterfinals.

Here’s highlights from WGNO Sports.

Thibodaux trailed 58-49 in the fourth quarter. Head coach Tony Clark said senior experience was big for his team.

