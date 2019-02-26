The search for a Garden District package gremlin

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a thief who stole two packages from someone’s porch in the Garden District.

According to police, the theft happened on Tuesday, February 19, at about 4:00 in the afternoon. Police released some photos of the suspect and the car that they say were involved.

Police say that the theft occurred in the 500 block of Fourth Street. They say that a heavy-set woman who was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and white shoes stole the packages. They also say that the woman was using a jacket to cover her face.

The woman got out of the passenger side of a newer model Volkswagon Golf, according to police, that was black with a missing right, rear hubcap.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call the NOPD’s Sixth District Property Crimes Unit at 504-658-6060. Or you can give an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers by calling 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a CrimeStoppers cash reward.

