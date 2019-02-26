× ‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood records pop song with boy band O-Town

NEW ORLEANS– TV’s “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood teamed up to record a new pop song with boy band, O-Town. You may remember O-Town had several hits in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s including, “Liquid Dreams,” and “We Fit Together.”

The song is called, “Hello World,” and all the proceeds from the song will go to help Colton Underwood’s Legacy Foundation which helps cystic fibrosis causes.

Colton met the band at a charity dodgeball event and that’s when the idea to team up for a song that would benefit his charity.

Entertainment sources say that Colton helped write the song, and even did backup vocals.

If you want to hear Colton croon, you can hear him sing the line, ” I want to see you learn” at the 2 minute and 8 seconds mark in the tune.