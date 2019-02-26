× STPSO investigating afternoon gunfight in Abita Springs subdivision

ABITA SPRINGS, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gunfight in an Abita Springs subdivision yesterday afternoon.

Reports of gunfire in the Abita Nursery Subdivision came in around 4 p.m. on February 25.

By the time deputies arrived, both suspects had already left the scene.

Evidence collected at the intersection of Success and Pansy Streets indicates that two people had exchanged fire, according to the STPSO.

Investigators believe no one was injured in the gunfight.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information is asked to call Cpl. Crabtree at 985-726-7839 or 985-898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

30.485875 -90.047835