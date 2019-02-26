Mayor Cantrell tweets all ladders left on parade route ‘will be destroyed’

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making it crystal clear that no one should leave ladders on the parade route overnight.

“Ladders should not be left on the neutral ground or sidewalks overnight,” Cantrell said in a tweet posted to her official account. “All left will be destroyed!”

Reminder: Ladders should not be left on the neutral ground or sidewalks overnight. All left will be destroyed! Place ladders at least 6 ft from the street curb. Do not block intersections. https://t.co/90ekCJ0VTd #NOLAready @RoadworkNOLA

The statement echoes one made last year when former Mayor Mitch Landrieu also said that all ladders left overnight would be destroyed.

Landrieu’s comment was immediately followed by city crews removing and throwing away ladders, leading to a large public outcry.