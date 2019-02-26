Local brewery celebrates big win at Craft Beer Awards

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Brewing Company’s “Hoppyright Infringement IIPA” took home a gold medal from the 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards.

The beer won Best American-Style Imperial or Double India Pale Ale (IIPA).

More than 2,000 beers were submitted from breweries across the US, and even a few international entries.

The beer was inspired by the breweries original IIPA, Mecha Hopzilla IIPA, but there were some legal issues with the logo and it’s Godzilla reference.

The beer was ultimately renamed Mecha IIPA, and not long after, Hoppyright Infringement was born.

“Our original IIPAs have such a storied past we didn’t want to end the beer without replacing it with a better recipe and a relevant name,” says Dylan Lintern, CEO of NOLA Brewing. “We love the history of this beer and are ecstatic that the new upgrade is proven thanks to our most recent Gold medal win in the Best of Craft Beer Awards.”

Hoppyright Infringement is described on the website as a 7.6% hazy, juicy, dry-hopped IIPA boasting Centennial, Citra, Ekuanot and Mosaic hops.

Hoppyright Infringement can be purchased year-round at the brewery.