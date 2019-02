Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will play Wednesday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Davis did not play in Saturday night’s Pelicans win over the Lakers at the Smoothie King Center for what the team called “rest.” Davis has expressed a desire to be traded, and the Lakers are one of his desired destinations.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will miss at last one game of the Pelicans’ upcoming four game road trip out west. Gentry said it will either be Friday’s game at Phoenix or Saturday’s game at Denver.

Gentry visited with media Tuesday, before the team left for the West Coast.

Game time Wednesday night in Los Angeles is 9:30 pm.