Bayou Rum releases ‘Bayou XO Mardi Gras’

NEW ORLEANS – Marmalade, honey, and locally grown sugarcane give flavor to a new rum, Bayou XO Mardi Gras.

Considered the spirit of Louisiana, Bayou Rum announced their latest project just in time for Mardi Gras.

Bayou Rum’s Master Distiller Jeff Murphy and Master Blender Reiniel Vicente Diaz brought in several ingredients in an effort to turn Louisiana into something that could be tasted.

This premium rum is distilled in copper pots and aged in cherry casks.

Flavored with orange marmalade, black currant, tupelo honey, and locally grown sugarcane, this festive spirit is sure to get you in the mood for a little parading.

At 80 proof and 40 percent alcohol by volume, Bayou XO Mardi Gras comes with a suggested retail price of $79.99. Learn more at www.bayourum.com.