Actress Patricia Clarkson second lines with ‘Wild Bill’ heading home for Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - She's a movie star.

And she's a hometown girl in New Orleans.

She's actress Patricia Clarkson who's back home to lead the Krewe of Muses parade.

Before she heads out onto the parade route, she second lines with WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Patricia Clarkson is a Golden Globe winner

She's a two-time Emmy Award winner.

And she's an Academy Award nominee.

But her biggest role may be the one she's back in New Orleans for.

She's about to lead the Krewe of Muses parade.

Patricia Clarkson calls herself the "queen" of Muses.

Officially, she's an honorary Muse.

She really already was.

She lead the parade back in 2012.

Krewe of Muses rolls uptown Thursday night, February 21 at 6:30 pm.