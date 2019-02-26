Actress Patricia Clarkson second lines with ‘Wild Bill’ heading home for Mardi Gras

Posted 4:12 PM, February 26, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS -  She's a movie star.

And she's a hometown girl in New Orleans.

She's actress Patricia Clarkson who's back home to lead the Krewe of Muses parade.

Before she heads out onto the parade route, she second lines with WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Patricia Clarkson is a Golden Globe winner

She's a two-time Emmy Award winner.

And she's an Academy Award nominee.

But her biggest role may be the one she's back in New Orleans for.

She's about to lead the Krewe of Muses parade.

Patricia Clarkson calls herself the "queen" of Muses.

Officially, she's an honorary Muse.

She really already was.

She lead the parade back in 2012.

Krewe of Muses rolls uptown Thursday night, February 21 at 6:30 pm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.