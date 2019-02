Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Throw me something Mr. Police Officer!

When a pair of mounted NOPD officers came upon a group of boys tossing a football back and forth along the Uptown parade route, they just had to join in on the action.

Much to the delight of the crowd lining St. Charles Avenue, one of the officers motioned for the ball.

Without breaking stride, the officer completed a pass as the crowd cheered.

It was just another beautiful moment along the parade route during Mardi Gras 2019.