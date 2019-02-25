Want to win a year’s worth of free coffee from CC’s?

Posted 5:44 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, February 25, 2019

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA – CC’s Coffee House is hosting a grand opening celebration on February 26, for the relocation of their cafe in Old Metairie.

The store opens at 5 A.M. and the first 20 people to walk through the doors will win free coffee for a year!

Customers are expected to camp out overnight in hopes of claiming one of the 20 prizes.

The new store will be located at 701 Metairie Road, in the Old Metairie Village.

CC’s Coffee House President & CEO Celton Hayden, Jr. will make opening remarks shortly before the ribbon cutting at 10 A.M.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, CC’s Coffee House officials will lead a second line into the store .

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.