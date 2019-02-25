× Want to win a year’s worth of free coffee from CC’s?

METAIRIE, LA – CC’s Coffee House is hosting a grand opening celebration on February 26, for the relocation of their cafe in Old Metairie.

The store opens at 5 A.M. and the first 20 people to walk through the doors will win free coffee for a year!

Customers are expected to camp out overnight in hopes of claiming one of the 20 prizes.

The new store will be located at 701 Metairie Road, in the Old Metairie Village.

CC’s Coffee House President & CEO Celton Hayden, Jr. will make opening remarks shortly before the ribbon cutting at 10 A.M.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, CC’s Coffee House officials will lead a second line into the store .