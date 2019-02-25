Thomas Morstead ‘finally’ catches penalty flag

‪Finally… ‬ ‪#MardiGras‬

NEW ORLEANS – Saints kicker Thomas Morstead caught a penalty flag at a Mardi Gras parade, and his reaction was priceless.

With Saints fans everywhere still smarting over the infamous “no-call” during the NFC Championship game that many feel led to an inglorious end to an otherwise glorious season, it was a no-brainer that imitation penalty flags would make an appearance at Mardi Gras 2019.

Morstead managed to catch one of those flags, and he had the perfect reaction when he posted a picture of it on Instagram.

“Finally…” Morstead wrote.

