Some of NOLA’s actual Green Book locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- One of the big winners last night at the Oscars was the movie Green Book. The film took home three big awards for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

The movie is based on a true story and several places, listed in that book are in New Orleans.

News With a Twist's LBJ took us on a tour.

LBJ says, "In the middle of the 20th century black musician traveling the country would have needed two things, your horn and The Negro Motorist Green Book. If I needed to stay over night here in New Orleans, you'd find yourself here in the 1800 block of Bienville Street. It's the site of the old Patterson Hotel. It's no longer here, but many a musician would have stayed overnight."

Every need of an artist had to be addressed on the road and the Green Book listed welcoming establishments for blacks.

One place was listed as early as the 1940's and it's still around today. In the book, it was simply listed as Dooky's.

Leah Chase of Dooky Chase's Restaurant told us, "I fed Duke Ellington, I fed Cab Calloway, I've had everybody Lionel Hampton, Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughn. You've got the money, and you can't spend it where you want? That must have been hard for them."

Marhershala Ali portrayed Don Shirley in the Green Book movie, making his way down to New Orleans in the 1960's.

Printing of the Green Book ended in 1966 and Dooky Chase's is the only remaining continuously operated establishment in New Orleans to live on today.