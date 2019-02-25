× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Dakota

Dakota is about 6 years old and she is a Boxer & American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. She likes to go on adventures and she is always up for a car ride! Dakota is already housebroken and she has great manners. She hopes that you will come and adopt her.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Dakota.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.