Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Dakota

Posted 6:10 AM, February 25, 2019

Dakota is about 6 years old and she is a Boxer & American Staffordshire Terrier Mix.  She likes to go on adventures and she is always up for a car ride!  Dakota is already housebroken and she has great manners.  She hopes that you will come and adopt her.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.  To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Dakota.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.

