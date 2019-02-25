Oscar hits a high note: with RATINGS & ‘Dan the Cello Man’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A good night for Oscar.

The show hit a high note.

For a couple of reasons.

The Academy Awards with no host was a ratings success.

The show was not as long as some years. In fact, for the Oscars, the show was short.

It ran about three hours and 21 minutes.

And it had no host. That's for the first time since 1989.

And for the first time in five years, ratings for the Academy Awards show were actually up.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says News with a Twist after the Oscars was a celebration of Best Picture winner Green Book, a film shot mostly in New Orleans and around Louisiana.

And it was a celebration of Oscar-winning music through the years with one man and one cello.

That's with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra's Daniel Lelchuk, Dan the Cello Man.