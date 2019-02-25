NOPD searching for suspect accused of Bourbon Street beating with gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department wants to find whoever beat a man on Bourbon Street with a gun. The firearm discharged during the attack. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened at about 11:30 on Friday night, February 22. Police say that two men got into a fight on Bourbon Street and one of them pulled a gun and began to beat the other man. Police say that when the attacker hit the other man over the head with the gun, it fired a single shot.

Police did not indicate that anyone was hit by the bullet. Also, they did not release any information on the extent of injuries to the victim.

Police say the suspect was last seen headed toward Canal Street on Bourbon. They released a surveillance video of the unidentified man.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including a surveillance photo of the man who police are trying to identify or locate, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.