× NOPD: Man snatches woman’s wallet on Uptown parade route

NEW ORLEANS – A man snuck up behind a 22-year-old woman along the Uptown parade route last night and stole her purse.

The woman was standing near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Delachaise Street around 5:30 p.m. on February 24, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified man grabbed the woman’s wallet, which she had tucked underneath her arm, and ran away.

The suspect was wearing a burgundy shirt, according to the NOPD.

29.927899 -90.092625