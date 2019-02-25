× Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, and NAS to headline 2019 ESSENCE Festival

NEW ORLEANS – 2019 ESSENCE Festival unveils star studded lineup for it’s 25th Anniversary.

Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, and NAS have been announced as headliners for fest.

Other big names include H.E.R., Big Freedia, Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Pharrell Williams, RBRM, and Timbaland.

The festival takes place July 4-7 at the Superdome.

More than 80 musical guests are scheduled to perform over the July 4 weekend, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

“When the ESSENCE Festival was founded 25 years ago, it marked a pivotal moment of vision and reverence – a critical acknowledgement of and investment in the power of our culture,” said Michelle Ebanks, Chief Executive Officer of ESSENCE Communications. “In the years since, it has set a standard that many other festivals have aspired to, and today, the ESSENCE Festival has grown to represent an annual homecoming for Black artists from across the globe. In honor of our 25th anniversary, nearly 30 artists per night over 3 epic nights will come together to mount the world’s largest and most extraordinary cultural celebration. To one and all, we say, ‘Welcome to ESSENCE. Welcome home.’”

Special performance highlights include Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” and NAS’ “Illmatic” – each of which are marking 25-year anniversaries in 2019. ESSENCE will also honor Frankie Beverly for his lifetime contribution to music.

Weekend ticket packages are on sale now with prices starting at $185. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival visit Essence.com/festival.