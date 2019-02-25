× Man shot in Little Woods neighborhood

New Orleans- New Orleans police are investigating a shooting last night in the Little Woods neighborhood.

A spokesman with NOPD says that a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Investigators discovered that the man was involved in a shooting in the 7900 block of Dorsett drive around 9:15 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.