Man shot in Little Woods neighborhood
New Orleans- New Orleans police are investigating a shooting last night in the Little Woods neighborhood.
A spokesman with NOPD says that a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.
Investigators discovered that the man was involved in a shooting in the 7900 block of Dorsett drive around 9:15 p.m.
Details are limited at this time.
30.055165 -89.969612