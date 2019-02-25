Man shot in Little Woods neighborhood

Posted 2:47 AM, February 25, 2019, by

New Orleans- New Orleans police are investigating a shooting last night in the Little Woods neighborhood.

A spokesman with NOPD says that a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Investigators discovered that the man was involved in a shooting in the 7900 block of Dorsett drive around 9:15 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 30.055165 by -89.969612.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.