Tough Start: No. 18 Beach Volleyball Falls to No. 6 Cal Poly and No. 7 LSU in Opening Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – After putting up a tough fight in the team’s final two matches in the Home2 Suites Hilton-Tallahassee State Capitol Invitational, Tulane beach volleyball ultimately fell to No. 6 Cal Poly and No. 7 LSU to close the team’s season opening weekend.

“We continued to play some really good volleyball today and use the experience as an opportunity to develop,” head coach Wayne Holly said. “Competing against the elite teams in the country is moving us closer to that level and preparing us for the balance of the season. We have at least two and maybe three pairs playing exceptional volleyball, which is a very positive thing this early in the season.”

In Tulane’s first match on Sunday against Cal Poly, junior Tarin Mergener and sophomore Addie Hermstad earned a three-set win on court three over Jayelin Lombard and Kassandra Wright. The pair won the first set with a 23-21 score before falling in the second, 17-21, to force a third set of action and pull out a 15-12 victory.

The Green Wave’s No. 1 pair in juniors Kaylie McHugh and Eva Torruella was just short of defeating Cal Poly’s Tiadora Miric and Emily Sonny, taking the first set with a dominating 21-13 score. The duo fell in the second set with a close 25-27 score before losing by three in the deciding set, 12-15.

In Tulane’s final match of the weekend, freshman Haley Gibson and sophomore Gabriella Becerra brought LSU’s Taryn Kloth and Maddie Ligon to three sets, winning set one with a 21-19 score to take an early lead. The pair was unable to come out on top, ultimately falling in the following sets with 18-21 and 10-15 scores, respectively.

Tulane prepares for a quick turnaround before its next match, hosting Houston Baptist in the team’s 2019 home opener on Tuesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. at White Sands Volleyball Courts.

Home2 Suites by Hilton-Tallahassee State Capitol Invitational

Day Two Results

#6 Cal Poly 4, #18 Tulane 1

1. Tiadora Miric/Emily Sonny (CPBVB) def. Kaylie McHugh/Eva Torruella (TU) 13-21, 27-25, 15-12

2. Crissy Jones/Macy Gordon (CPBVB) def. Rio Frohoff/Lauren Orlich (TU) 21-14, 21-15

3. Tarin Mergener/Addison Hermstad (TU) def. Jayelin Lombard/Kassandra Wright (CPBVB) 23-21, 17-21, 15-12

4. Vanessa Roscoe/Brayden Gruenewald (CPBVB) def. Haley Gibson/Gabriella Becerra (TU) 21-14, 21-18

5. Heather Pembroke/Sjea Anderson (CPBVB) def. Morgan Esters/Ellie Leitko (TU) 21-14, 21-15

Order of finish: 2, 5, 4, 3, 1

#7 LSU Tigers 5, #18 Tulane 0

1. Claire Coppola/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Kaylie McHugh/Eva Torruella (TU) 21-18, 21-18

2. Olivia Powers/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Rio Frohoff/Lauren Orlich (TU) 21-13, 21-15

3. Toni Rodriguez/Kelli Agnew (LSU) def. Tarin Mergener/Addison Hermstad (TU) 25-23, 21-14

4. Taryn Kloth/Maddie Ligon (LSU) def. Haley Gibson/Gabriella Becerra (TU) 19-21, 21-18, 15-10

5. Allison Coens/Hunter Domanski (LSU) def. Morgan Esters/Ellie Leitko (TU) 21-11, 21-12

Order of finish: 5, 1, 2, 3, 4

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.