× NOPD: Bourbon St. shooter grabbed security guard’s gun, opened fire

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly grabbed a security guard’s gun at a bar on Bourbon Street early this morning and opened fire, killing a woman.

Louis Barnes has been charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder, according to the NOPD.

Barnes was inside of a bar in the 400 block of Bourbon around 3:10 a.m. on February 24 when he grabbed the gun of a security guard who was attempting to remove him from the premises.

Barnes fired the security guard’s gun several times.

The bullets struck a 36-year-old woman, who later died at a hospital from her injuries.

Barnes also shot the security guard in the neck before shooting himself in the shoulder, according to the NOPD.

Both the 23-year-old security guard and Barnes were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers on the scene originally thought a fourth person had been shot, but further investigation revealed that that person sustained injuries that were not caused by gunfire, according to the NOPD.

Detectives are reviewing security footage of the incident.

Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman is in charge of the investigation and be contacted at (504) 658-5300.

29.956303 -90.067588