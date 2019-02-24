Black History Month: Louisiana Creole Research Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- Racial classification can mean everything depending on where you are. In "the Big Easy," there is no easy definition.

Our curious tale of race begins abroad in Latin America. Historically, in Latin America, a "casta" was a term used to describe mixed-race individuals (there were even illustrated charts with varying, but subtle color distinctions. Over the years, as Spain colonized the new world and indigenous peoples, Africans, spaniards and Portuguese (in the case of Brazil), the main divisions were: Spaniard (European), Castizo (a mix of European and indigenous peoples), Meztizo (extended ingenious blood and European), Indio (Native American or indigenous), Pardo (a mix of indigenous, African and European), Mulatto (African and European), Zambo (indigenous and African), and Negro (African). As time evolved ethnicity was determined on the degree of skin color and therefore, it was possible to have people in the same family with the same racial-genetic makeup in different classifications. Latin America was racially ambiguous on the outside but with a closer look, often afflicted with the same socio-economic struggles of "colorism" on the inside. North of the Caribbean, America had a similar story of racial mixing but with a distinct difference, the "one drop rule."

"The one drop rule generally applied to African blood. Where a curious delineation between black and white remained on opposite sides. Simply put, in a racially charged America, anyone with one drop African ancestry in their DNA was black and nothing else, regardless of their phenotype. Curiously, a caste system from slavery evolved, where lighter skinned blacks and darker skinned blacks were viewed differently and yet, simultaneously both under the "one drop rule" guidelines. However, New Orleans proved to be an exceptionally unique place in terms of racial classification, where various free people of color, slaves, and Creoles had varying degrees of freedom, yet all were still under the thumb of "one drop rule."

Like in Latin-American countries, Spain had built a cabildo in the French Quarter. Outside of the cabildo, slaves were expected to operate under the cultural, and religious guidelines of the Spaniards. Inside these cabildo edifices, slaves were able to preserve some of their African culture, and social control. As slavery endured in Louisiana, through French, Spanish and American rule, New Orleans evolved a specific and hard to distinguish group defined racially and culturally; this group was called Creoles. The term "creole" challenged the idea of the "one drop rule," with terms such as mulatto, octaroon, quadroon and biracial, which specified varying degrees of African blood and skin color within an individual.

Dr. Elizabeth Rhodes was the 2018 Board Chairwoman of The Louisiana Creole Research Association Incorporated, a group men and women that started 14 years ago between people who had an interest in genealogical research. Dr. Rhodes grew up with a father who identified as black and a mother who identified as Creole and grew up identifying as Black during an age the civil rights movement. Rhodes grew up in the Seventh Ward neighborhood and in 1965, Rhodes helped to integrate Dominican High School. She believes, the color lines were always there despite the presence of the terms Creole and Black, saying "we have had the identity struggles for those 300 years. We were black, even though we looked the way we did. We were all the colors of the rainbow and we hung together."

Dr. Rhodes differentiates "Creoles" from "Creoles of Color," saying, "the enslaved people who were brought here, free persons of color, Europeans of French and Spanish blood and the decedents of those people; we consider to be Creole."

The hope of the Louisiana Creole Research Association Incorporated is to develop the Center of Creole Research, where "Creoles of Color" can go and find history of their past. The LCRA is housed at Xavier University. Despite humble beginnings, the Louisiana Creole Research Association has grown into a membership of almost 200. "The term creole is kind of popular right now. It is one of those words that describes a whole bunch of things in the human spirit," says Dr. Rhodes.

Race can be convoluted in 2019. Simply put, you are what you define yourself to be. Or in different point of view, in Sociology, individuals are defined by the overall group. Therefore, you are what you are based on how society views and treats you. Black in America is therefore genetic, historic, cultural and uniquely categorized as an "experience." Yet as New Orleans proves with no doubt, there as many ways to be black as the ocean is vast.

Dr. Rhodes says, that Creole history is part of African-American history and forever a part of the country's flavor, saying, "we want to educate people on the culture and the history of Creoles in Louisiana and in particular, Creoles of Color. We want to celebrate that culture and we need to tell our own story. We don't need anybody else to tell our story and that is what we are trying to do."