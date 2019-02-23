WGNO baseball classic day 2, Jesuit over Fontainebleau

Jesuit jumps out to a 7-0 lead on the way to a 10-4 win over Fontainebleau.

Here are Friday's scores:

St Paul's 7, Franklinton 0

Brother Martin 10, Fontainebleau 0 in 6 innings

Ruston 12, Westminster Christian 2

Ruston 9, Chalmette 5 in 12 innings

Shaw 8, Ponchatoula 0

Saturday's schedule:

At Chalmette

9:00 am Shaw vs Ruston

11:30 am Chalmette vs Fontainebleau

2:00 pm Shaw vs Fontainebleau

At Mike Miley Stadium

9:00 am Jesuit vs Westminster Christian

11:30 am Westminster Christian vs St Paul's

2:00 pm St Paul's vs Jesuit

at MLB New Orleans Youth Academy

9:00 am Franklinton vs Rummel

11:30 am Brother Martin vs Franklinton

2:00 pm Rummel vs Ponchatoula

4:30 pm Brother Martin vs Ponchatoula