WGNO baseball classic day 2, Jesuit over Fontainebleau

Jesuit jumps out to a 7-0 lead on the way to a 10-4 win over Fontainebleau.
Here's the highlights from Friday Night Sports.
Here are Friday's scores:
St Paul's 7, Franklinton 0
Brother Martin 10, Fontainebleau 0 in 6 innings
Ruston 12, Westminster Christian 2
Ruston 9, Chalmette 5 in 12 innings
Shaw 8, Ponchatoula 0
Saturday's schedule:
At Chalmette
9:00 am Shaw vs Ruston
11:30 am Chalmette vs Fontainebleau
2:00 pm Shaw vs Fontainebleau
At Mike Miley Stadium
9:00 am Jesuit vs Westminster Christian
11:30 am Westminster Christian vs St Paul's
2:00 pm St Paul's vs Jesuit
at MLB New Orleans Youth Academy
9:00 am Franklinton vs Rummel
11:30 am Brother Martin vs Franklinton
2:00 pm Rummel vs Ponchatoula
4:30 pm Brother Martin vs Ponchatoula