Ursuline Academy to host blood drive on Monday

NEW ORLEANS – Ursuline Academy is hosting a blood drive next week for a 2017 alumni.

In April 2017, Lauren Cooke was diagnosed with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma.

After being in remission, Lauren’s cancer returned.

Blood transfusions are a crucial part of the 19-year-olds recovery.

The blood drive will be on Monday, February 25, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at Ursuline Academy.

All donors must register in advance, by sending an email to czurcher@uanola.com or by calling the school at (504) 866-2725.

All donors must meet the following requirements:

  • Have a photo ID
  • Be in good health
  • Be 17 years old and a minimum weight of 110 pounds
  • 16 years old weighing a minimum weight of 130 pounds and a signed Blood Center parental consent form.  Download here.

** You can donate blood every 56 days. There is no maximum age to donate. Do not donate if exposed to hepatitis, taking blood
thinners or heart medication. Eat a meal before donating please.

