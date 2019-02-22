× Submit tips to US Marshals through new mobile app

The US Marshals new mobile app will allow the public to report helpful information anonymously.

Any information believed to be helpful in the tracking and arresting of wanted fugitives is welcome.

“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app,” said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong. “All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet.”

The USMS says the app can also be used to report non-compliant sex offenders and threats affecting the federal judiciary.

“We want citizens to not only submit tips on persons with active arrest warrants,” said Armstrong, “we also want them to submit information about convicted sex offenders who fail to register and comply with their state’s laws, and report people who threaten a federal judge, a federal judicial employee, or a federal court facility.”

The USMS Tips app is configured for Apple and Android devices.