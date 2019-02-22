Sidewalk Side or Neutral Ground? Urban South releases two new delicious beers

NEW ORLEANS – Happening today, Urban South Brewery is unveiling two new beers, Sidewalk Side and Neutral Ground.

Both beers are IPA’s, but they have very different tastes.

Sidewalk Side is en extra-hoppy DIPA, while Neutral Ground has flavors of mango and milkshake.

The Urban South Taproom is located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, and considers itself a “go-to destination” for Mardi Gras.

With a laid-back, kid-friendly environment, as well as several food trucks, the brewery is a great place to spend your time before and after the parades.

Come in this weekend to try the two new flavors, or any others in their large selection of draft beers.

