PreauxFace New Orleans shares makeup predictions for the Oscars

NEW ORLEANS -- The Oscars red carpet will have a new look this year in makeup.

This "walk of fame" for Hollywood's glitterati is filled with dazzling designs and sometimes fashion faux pas.

However, before getting dressed, the stars have to start with the face.

We turned to PreauxFace New Orleans' glam team for their prediction of this year's look.

They say 2019 is the year of the nude makeup look.

"I don't think we're going to see the Instagram, the highlight, the baked on makeup. I think it's going to look like real skin. It's going to look flawlessly executed," says Everett Brannon, co-owner of PreauxFace.

Here are few tips they gave me on how to be red carpet ready.

Step one is to use eye patches.

"The eye patches are a great idea, because they add an instant hydration and they make you look awake. If you wear concealer, it's going to set so much better and just look great throughout the evening," says Everett.

Step two is to cover your face in a facial oil.

"It just leaves the skin with a beautiful glow. It's definitely going to make the foundation lay really beautifully on the skin," says co-owner, Lana Mora.

Step three is to apply neutral makeup.

"We've been seeing a lot of this, and we've been talking about this. The copper or red kind of smokey eye and a very neutral lip is in. They're just doing like a basic lip that's a little bit more natural, and then, a just beautiful skin and kind of more of a focus on the eyes and the brows too," says Lana.

Follow these steps, and you are likely to be #preauxready.

Lana and Everett are no strangers to the rich and famous.

They both work on movie and TV sets right here in Hollywood South.

The two are also known for not only making over actors, but also offering make up lessons and makeovers to anyone interested.

They've also won best bridal makeup two years in a row according to "The Knot."

If you are interested in PreauxFace makeup for future events, click here.