× Parade weather and severe storm potential Saturday

The first real big weekend of Carnival is here with a bunch of parades. The weather looks like it wants to cooperate for the most part but there will be some rain to get through.

On Friday expect just some spotty showers through the afternoon with warm temperatures near 80.

Saturday will also be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 through the day. A cold front will be moving in Saturday evening with the potential for strong storms ahead of it. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk, which is level 1 out of 5 on the scale of severe weather. While the strongest activity should remain north of the area, we will have to watch any storms that develop. The Futurecast is less impressive on storm potential. However this is just one forecast model and there will be ingredients in the atmosphere for severe weather. You can see the line of showers and storms late evening across the area. That means a lot of the parades should be wrapping up before the rain moves in.

Sunday looks great! Cooler but more seasonable and no rain to worry about.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and be aware of weather conditions through the day Saturday.