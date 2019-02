Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two stabbings that occurred within minutes of each other last night.

The first incident occurred on 33rd Street around 10:15 p.m. on February 21.

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after receiving he was stabbed.

Ten minutes later, a man was stabbed in the 4000 block of Hessmer Avenue.

That man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to the JPSO.