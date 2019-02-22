× Holy Cross school hires Andy Cannizaro

Former Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro, who resigned at Mississippi State a year ago, is back in coaching.

Cannizaro has been named head baseball coach at Holy Cross School, effective June 1st.

Here’s what Cannizaro said in a news release from the school.

“My family and I are extremely honored to join the Holy Cross Tiger family,” Cannizaro said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to resume my coaching career at this prestigious institution, which has represented excellence in the city of New Orleans for over 169 years. The past year has been a year of tremendous personal growth and reflection, which has completely reinvigorated my love for baseball, coaching young men, and impacting lives. We will field a team that will practice hard to maximize our skill levels and play even harder under the lights. Allison, Gabrielle, Pierce, Knox and I have grown closer than ever as a family this past year; we have persevered through many obstacles, and my love for them is the most important thing in my world. We all look forward to being a part of the Holy Cross family and its wonderful baseball tradition for many years to come. Go Tigers!”

Cannizaro is a former LSU assistant coach, and star player at Tulane University. He was a member of the Green Wave’s 2001 College World Series team. He was introduced to the Holy Cross baseball team this afternoon.

Stay with wgno.com for more on this breaking news.