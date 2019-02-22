‘Google Doodle’ honors Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been nearly 13 years since the passing of beloved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.

Today, he would be celebrating his 57th birthday. In remembrance, search engine Google has made the daily "Google Doodle" a tribute to Irwin.

He was an advocate for saving and protecting wildlife, and according to his wife, Dr. Terri Irwin, “We are so proud that his legacy lives on, as that was his greatest wish. He once said, “I don’t care if I’m remembered, as long as my message is remembered.””