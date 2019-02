METAIRIE, LA – The three-day Family Gras festival kicks off tonight at Clearview Mall.

The FREE festival allows visitors to enjoy concerts, food, and even the parades as they pass by.

This year, musical headliners include B.J. Thomas, Michael McDonald, and Brett Eldredge.

The Art Market will be filled with local work, including crafts, paintings, photography, jewelry, and more!

The Kids Court features activities for kids 12 and younger, like face painting and interactive games.