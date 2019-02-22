× Former Zephyrs owner Couhig purchases Yeovil FC, English football club

He’s out of the baseball business, but back in the sports business.

New Orleans businessman and lawyer Rob Couhig, a former minor league baseball owner with the Zephyrs, has agreed in principle to purchase Yeovil Town FC, a league two soccer club in southwest England.

Couhig confirmed the purchase in a phone conversation Friday afternoon. He would not reveal the purchase price.

Couhig said the deal is expected to completed officially in the next 30 days.

Couhig said he will purchase 100 percent of a holding company held by team owners Norman Hayward and John Fry. The holding company, said Couhig, owns 92 percent of the team.

Why English soccer?

“This is a team in my life where the fascination of the game, met with a great economic opportunity. Both appeal to me,” said Couhig.

Couhig was instrumental in bringing the Zephyrs to New Orleans from Denver for the 1993 season. He was also a force behind the construction of Zephyr Field, and the Zephyrs becoming the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

In 1998, the Zephyrs, as an Astros affiliate, won the Triple A world series.

League two is the fourth level of English soccer. The first three are the premiership, the championship, and league one.