Bug Appétit

"Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is "enhancing" the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

They will be serving their Cricket King Cake from 10:30am - 4:00pm.

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium

Address 423 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours Tuesday - Sunday: 10:00am - 4:30pm Open on Monday, March 4 for Lundi Gras Closed on Tuesday, March 5 for Mardi Gras

Tickets Online Adult: $18.95 (plus sales tax and $1 transaction fee) Child (2-12): $13.95 (plus sales tax and $1 transaction fee) Senior (65+): $15.95 (plus sales tax and $1 transaction fee) At the Door Adult: $22.95 (plus sales tax and $1 transaction fee) Child (2-12): $17.95 (plus sales tax and $1 transaction fee) Senior (65+): $19.95 (plus sales tax and $1 transaction fee) Click here to purchase tickets to the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.



Click here for more information about the Cricket King Cake at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

"First Step" and Skip the Straw

The Audubon Nature Institute has joined with the "First Step" program to try and stop using plastics at their facilities in order to prevent waste plastics from entering the ocean and harming marine life. The "First Step" is to stop using plastic straws. Since 2017, the Audubon Nature Institute has kept 500,000 individual pieces of plastic from entering the environment. The Institute has eliminated straws from their facilities, plastic bags in their gift shops and switching from plastic water bottles to aluminum canned and bottled water.

"Skipping the straw is an easy "First Step" we can all take together. 'First Step' is an initiative designed to help protect ocean and freshwater ecosystems and the animals that live in them by highlighting the dangers single-use plastic straws pose to aquatic life. Approximately 8.8 million tons of plastic enters the ocean from land each year, which equals one dump truck full of plastic per minute – and plastic straws are among the most common types of litter picked up during beach cleanups. Plastic waste can have a significant impact on marine life. Animals can become entangled, leading to suffocation or drowning. When ingested, plastics can block digestive tracts, leading to starvation." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Click here for more information about the Audubon Nature Institute's commitment to being eco-friendly.

Click here for more information about the "First Step" program.

