A royal canine carnival toast for the king and queen of Barkus

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a favorite tradition for Barkus that is almost as loved as the krewe's parade, and maybe more loved by the dogs.

Friday morning, Her Majesty XXVII, Queen Bristol 'Brie' Mahana and His Majesty XXVII, King Stanley James Louis Preston Foxworth (wow, those are some long dog names) gathered with their local subjects at the historic French Quarter restaurant Galatoire's for the annual king and queen feast.

The event is always a crowd pleaser. Forget dog food, these royal canines enjoyed a better meal than many people did on Friday, a gourmet plate of .

The event included royal costumes for the dogs and champagne toasts for the two-legged krewe members.

Stanley is a Shih Tzu and Boston Terrier mix, according to the krewe, and was once homeless before being adopted by the owner of Zeus's Place, a pet boarding and grooming business on Freret Street.

Bristol is a French Bulldog that the krewe says faced heart issues as a puppy. Despite the condition, Bristol has served on the Barkus Royal Court several times over the years.

If you think the scene at Galatoire's was special, you need to watch the Barkus parade. It rolls Sunday, February 24, at 2:00 in the afternoon. The parade starts at Armstrong Park then winds its way through the French Quarter before returning to the park. The pre-pawty starts at 10:30 that morning, also in Armstrong Park.

This year's parade theme is "The Big Bark Theory: Barkus Goes to Comic Con."