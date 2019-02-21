× Time changes for parades in New Orleans due to threat of rainstorms

NEW ORLEANS – Schedule changes have been made to the three uptown parades for this Saturday, February 23.

Because inclement weather is expected to roll through the New Orleans area on Saturday afternoon, the following parades have been pushed up an hour.

Krewe of Pontchartrain now to roll at 12:00 p.m. (originally scheduled for 1 p.m.)

Krewe of Choctaw now to roll at 1 p.m. or following Pontchartrain (originally scheduled for 2 p.m.)

Krewe of Freret now to roll at 2 p.m. or following Choctaw (originally scheduled for 3 p.m.)

The New Orleans Police Department and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue to monitor the weather and will inform the public should any additional schedule changes be required. Residents and visitors are encourage to text MARDIGRAS to 888777 to receive real-time updates from the City of New Orleans.

Parade schedules have been updated on routewise.nola.gov. Currently, all other parades on Saturday remain as originally scheduled.