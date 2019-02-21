× Slidell shuffles parade schedule to avoid Saturday’s projected downpour

SLIDELL – The City of Slidell is shuffling its parade schedule for this weekend due to heavy rains that are forecast to move through the area on Saturday.

The Mystic Krewe of Titans will roll at 5 p.m. on Sunday instead of on Saturday, and the start time for the Krewe of Dionysus has been pushed back from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday as well.

Both parades will still begin at Pontchartrain Drive and Spartan Drive and disband at Gause Boulevard and Kensington Boulevard.

The parade route will remain closed between the two parades, according to the Slidell Police Department.