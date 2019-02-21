School bus dives into canal in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has confirmed that a school bus driver lost control of his vehicle earlier this morning.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of Morrison Road, near West Lake.

The school bus veered off of the road and into a canal.

No passengers were on board at the time of the accident, and the bus driver is said to be in stable condition.

Detectives currently do not know what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

This accident is still under investigation.

30.027226 -90.019512