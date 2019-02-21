NOLA Flavor with Sala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sala

"Sala is a new lounge and restaurant located in West End. Our focus is on great cocktails and wine paired with delicious shareable small plates and entrées. Make yourself at home in a stylish comfortable atmosphere and enjoy the moment with friends and family. Sala is the newest addition to the Riccobono family of establishments, including Peppermill, Riccobono’s Panola St. Café, and Café Navarre. Now serving lunch, dinner, and weekend breakfast!" - salanola.com

Address 124 Lake Marina Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70124

Phone 504-513-2670

Hours Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:00am - 10:00pm Thursday & Friday: 11:00am - Midnight Saturday: 8:00am - Midnight (Brunch: 8:00am - 3:00pm) Sunday: 8:00am - 9:00pm (Brunch: 8:00am - 3:00pm) Closed on Mondays

Menus Lunch/Dinner Menu Brunch Menu Wine List Cocktail Menu

Happy Hour Specials Tuesday - Friday: 4:00pm - 6:00pm $5 Glasses of House Wines $5 Classic Cocktails $5 Well-Mixed Drinks $5 Truffle Fries Tuesday Night: 1/2 Priced Bottles of Wine with Dinner Thursday Night Late Night Happy Hour 10:00pm - Midnight $5 house wine, classic cocktails, and well-mixed drinks

www.salanola.com

