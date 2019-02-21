NOLA Flavor with Sala

"Sala is a new lounge and restaurant located in West End. Our focus is on great cocktails and wine paired with delicious shareable small plates and entrées. Make yourself at home in a stylish comfortable atmosphere and enjoy the moment with friends and family. Sala is the newest addition to the Riccobono family of establishments, including Peppermill, Riccobono’s Panola St. Café, and Café Navarre. Now serving lunch, dinner, and weekend breakfast!" - salanola.com
- Address
- 124 Lake Marina Avenue,
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- Phone
- 504-513-2670
- Hours
- Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:00am - 10:00pm
- Thursday & Friday: 11:00am - Midnight
- Saturday: 8:00am - Midnight (Brunch: 8:00am - 3:00pm)
- Sunday: 8:00am - 9:00pm (Brunch: 8:00am - 3:00pm)
- Closed on Mondays
- Menus
- Happy Hour Specials
- Tuesday - Friday: 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- $5 Glasses of House Wines
- $5 Classic Cocktails
- $5 Well-Mixed Drinks
- $5 Truffle Fries
- Tuesday Night:
- 1/2 Priced Bottles of Wine with Dinner
- Thursday Night Late Night Happy Hour
- 10:00pm - Midnight
- $5 house wine, classic cocktails, and well-mixed drinks
- www.salanola.com
Click here for more information about Sala.