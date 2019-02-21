Movies filmed at Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Over the years many movies have been filmed in Hollywood South, and there's one spot that is a favorite location to shoot.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us down to the Audubon Zoo to find out what movies were filmed there.

Katie Smith, Senior Director of Marketing with Audubon said some of the movies filmed at Audubon are: "Cat People," "Undercover Blues," Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and the blockbuster "Jurassic World."