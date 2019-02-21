Mayor arrested after shots fired at SWAT attempting to serve warrant at his home

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Shots were fired at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at the home of Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad on Thursday morning and Massad has been arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license, according to officials.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., the SWAT team announced their presence and attempted to serve a search warrant at 8221 Hayward Lane in Port Richey. The home is owned by Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad.

Deputies say shots were fired at the entry team but they did not return fire and no one was injured in the shooting. The individual who reportedly fired shots was taken into custody without further incident.

Dale Massad, 68, of Port Richey, was arrested on charges of Practicing Medicine without a License. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received information from the Port Richey Police Department that Massad, whose medical license was relinquished in 1992, was still practicing medicine, according to a press release. According to their investigation, FDLE learned Massad had patients come to his home for various treatments and he had performed medical procedures at his home with one procedure requiring additional hospital treatment for the patient. Massad will be taken to the Pasco County Jail and Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office will handle the case, according to FDLE.

Officials have not confirmed if the person who fired shots was Massad.

In August of 2018, Massad was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Sheriff Nocco will release more information at 11:30 a.m.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.