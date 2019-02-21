Mayon Cantrell gives Mardi Gras safety briefing

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference to discuss Mardi Gras safety procedures.

State and local public safety leaders took turns explaining how they have begun to prepare for this Carnival Season.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson stressed that police officers will be out in droves, in uniform and in plain clothes, both on and off of the parade routes. Parade goers are advised to leave any and all weapons at home. Officers will be looking for any suspicious activity, and will not hesitate to act on these situations.

Chief Ferguson also addressed the officer involved fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, February 17. Interviews are being conducted with witnesses and victims, while security camera footage is being reviewed. The investigation is open, and once the full timeline is available, Chief Ferguson says they will update the public.

NOFD Supt. Tim McConnell went into detail on where parade goers should and should not be parking their vehicles. Intersections and fire hydrants must never be blocked, in case of an emergency. For safety reasons, all ladders, chairs, and tents must be placed at least six feet from the street curb. Fastening ladders together is strictly prohibited. Also, roping off any area is also prohibited.

Also speaking during the press conference, Dir. Collin Arnold and Col. Terry Ebbert with New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Public Safety, Dr. Emily Nichols with EMS, Dir. Tyrell Morris of 911, Col. Kevin Reeves with LSP, FBI Agent Eric Rommal, Chief Butch Browning of the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Criminal Justice Commissioner Tenisha Stevens, and Comm. Juana Marine-Lombard with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.