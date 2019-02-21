LSED chairman: Rugby and soccer to fill the void at Zephyr Field

This is likely the New Orleans Baby Cakes final season at Zephyr Field, and if it is, the chairman of the Superdome Commission said that rugby and soccer are likely uses of the 22 year old stadium on Airline Drive.

Kyle France, chairman of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District tells WGNO Sports that the commission had spoken to Nola Gold rugby and several soccer minor leagues about locating a team at Zephyr Field. France made these comments before Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting at the Superdome.

France acknowledged that it will be up to the state of Louisiana, and ultimately the Governor to decide if millions will be spent in stadium renovations to attract another minor league baseball club.

Earlier this month, the president of the AA Southern League said New Orleans is outside of the league's "footprint," even though franchises currently exist in Jackson, Biloxi, Mobile, and Pensacola.

Mobile will move after this season to a new stadium in Huntsville, Alabama.