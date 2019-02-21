× IRS analyst charged in leak of Michael Cohen’s bank records

An analyst with the Internal Revenue Service was charged with disclosing confidential reports about Michael Cohen’s bank records that revealed the President’s former lawyer sought to profit from his proximity to the White House.

The analyst was charged by the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California with the unauthorized disclosure of a suspicious activity report, or SAR. Banks file SARs on any transactions that could be illegal.

CNN previously reported that the Justice Department was investigating the leak last year of the confidential reports.

The bank transactions of Cohen became public last May when lawyer Michael Avenatti posted a memo online outlining numerous payments to Cohen from a company linked to a Russian oligarch, pharmaceutical giant Novartis, AT&T, which owns CNN, and others.