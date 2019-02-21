Grand jury indicts suspected killer of teen pictured sitting up watching TV at wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A 19-year-old has been indicted for the murder of a teen who was posed sitting up playing a video game at his funeral.

On February 21, an Orleans Parish Grand Jury handed up a murder indictment against Jonovan Parker for the June 2018 murder of 17-year-old Renard Matthews.

Matthews was shot once in the head while walking his dog near the intersection of North Tonti and Independence streets just before 10 p.m. on June 25, 2018.

Described by his mother as a homebody who spent most of his time playing NBA games on his Xbox, Matthews had only recently received the dog as a gift.

During his wake and funeral service at the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, Matthews was presented sitting in a chair with a video game controller in his hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and with his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen.

If convicted, Parker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.