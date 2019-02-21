Adopt-A-Cop this Carnival Season

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for people to help feed officers on the parade route this Mardi Gras.

The New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation’s Adopt-A-Cop program aims to raise money to buy meals, snacks, and drinks that will be distributed to law enforcement officers.

The men and women of the New Orleans Police Department will be working eight to twelve hour shifts to ensure all the parades roll, and that everyone is able to enjoy Mardi Gras safely.

The public is able to enjoy Mardi Gras, because someone else is working to make it happen. There would be no purple, green and gold without the krewe in blue!

According to the NOPD, their officers will work nearly 54,000 hours during the 12 days of Mardi Gras.

The recommended minimum donation to adopt-a-cop is $10.

