3 teens indicted for murder of pastor’s wife during carjacking

NEW ORLEANS – A grand jury has indicted three teens for the carjacking and murder of a pastor’s wife last November.

Eighteen-year-old Edwin Cottrell, 17-year-old Johntrell Robinson, and 15-year-old Boavanti Robinson have been charged with second degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Jeannot Plessy.

Plessy had just arrived at her daughter’s home in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2018, when Johntrell Robinson yanked her out of her vehicle and got behind the wheel.

When Plessy’s 33-year-old son-in-law attempted to intervene, Johntrell Robinson put the vehicle in reverse, running over Prentiss and seriously injuring her son-in-law, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Boavanti Robinson and Cottrell brought Johntrell Robinson to the scene in a stolen minivan and later helped him dispose of Plessy’s vehicle in New Orleans East.

Cottrell and Johntrell Robinson each face additional charges of obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation, obstruction of justice in an attempted-murder investigation, conspiracy to obstruct justice in a homicide investigation, simple robbery, conspiracy to commit simple robbery, and unauthorized use of a movable, according to the DA’s office.

Cottrell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of Plessy’s murder, while the Robinson brother each face a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.