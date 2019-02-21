× 14th Annual Eagle Expo & More This Weekend

The return of the American Bald Eagle on the Cajun Coast will be celebrated this weekend in Morgan City. The Expo kicks off on Friday. This is your chance to get up close to the national emblem.

The American Bald eagle is making a comeback to Southern Louisiana. There are now more than 650 American Bald Eagle nests in the state. The use of D-D-T was blamed for the demise of the American Bald Eagle. That pesticide was banned in the 1970’s.

This is the time of year eagles are having their babies. By the time they are 9 weeks old, they are fully grown.

Various speakers, exhibits, and boat tours take place over the weekend. Highlights of the weekend are the Wings to Soar Presentation and the Water and Nature Expo at MD Shannon Elementary School in Morgan City.

For more information or to register, visit www.cajuncoast.com/eaglexpo.