Wade calls LSU OT loss to Florida, “sickening”

LSU head coach Will Wade is never at a loss for words, at that includes after an 82-77 overtime loss to Florida Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The defeat knocked LSU out of a first place tie with Tennessee in the SEC. LSU, 11-2, is now tied with Kentucky for second, one game behind the Volunteers.

Wade was clearly an unhappy coach after the game.

Kevaughn Allen led Florida, 7-6 in the SEC, with 21 points, including five three pointers.

Skylar Mays had 18 for LSU. Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

LSU hosts Tennessee Saturday at 11 am.

