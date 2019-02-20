Wade calls LSU OT loss to Florida, “sickening”

LSU head coach Will Wade is never at a loss for words, at that includes after an 82-77 overtime loss to Florida Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.
The defeat knocked LSU out of a first place tie with Tennessee in the SEC. LSU, 11-2, is now tied with Kentucky for second, one game behind the Volunteers.
Wade was clearly an unhappy coach after the game.
Kevaughn Allen led Florida, 7-6 in the SEC, with 21 points, including five three pointers.
Skylar Mays had 18 for LSU. Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds.
LSU hosts Tennessee Saturday at 11 am.